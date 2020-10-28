Navigating a COVID-19 diagnosis in your home

(WSAW) - It is one thing to be able to keep people who do not live with you out of your home, it is another process when one of your family members have to isolate from the rest. That is what one family of four in central Wisconsin navigated this fall after their 11-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

The family did not want 7 Investigates to use their names to protect their privacy, so we called the mother Marie and the 11-year-old who tested positive Anna.

Friday, Sept. 11, Anna had just started school and over that weekend she started to feel a little under the weather.

“I had a sore throat and a headache and loss of smell and loss of taste,” she said.

“She was describing what I would say is a sinus infection,” her mom explained. She said before the pandemic, she would not have thought much of it. It was very mild.

Marie and her family have taken the pandemic precautions very seriously, limiting their circle of interactions with people outside their family small. They have Anna attend a small, in-home daycare when Marie and her husband have to work, so she is there just before and after school. That helps her to avoid riding the bus to keep her from any additional interactions and germs there and allowing another student who needs a spot to have one.

Anna was at the daycare two times and then she started to feel symptoms. Then, an adult she had brief contact with at the daycare tested positive for COVID-19. Anna got tested the next day and learned that night that she tested positive for COVID-19 too.

“You know, it’s kind of heavy when you think to yourself, your 11-year-old daughter has COVID,” Marie said.

“I was very scared, that’s for sure," Anna shared. "I could have given it to my grandparents because I saw them on Sunday.”

The next steps Marie described were a whirlwind of actions and questions.

“It’s like, boom, you’re done. You can’t go out in public. You’re done,” she said. “I had to make arraignments with work. I had to make arraignments with her school and then make arraignments to deal with my son and my husband and my elderly parents.”

None of the other members of the family were showing symptoms of being sick, but making sure COVID-19 did not spread among the other household members was a process.

“It’s really confusing because they use words like isolation and quarantine and trying to understand what those mean and how they’re different. How are they the same or are they the same? And then anything she would touch would have to be disinfected," Marie said. "Does that mean I can use Clorox wipes does it mean I can use Lysol spray? Does it mean soap and water? The ideas about how long the virus stays on surfaces, that’s still an unknown. Her bedding, was her bedding infected? Was her clothing infected? All of those kinds of things, those were the harder parts.”

When she asked the county nurse if she should just treat this as a really contagious flu, she told her essentially yes. Anna was isolated in her room for the most part. Marie became her primary caregiver to limit her husband and son’s interaction with Anna. Marie stayed in a bedroom separate from her husband and shared a bathroom with Anna. Marie was in charge of disinfecting everything Anna touched, her laundry, and bringing her meals.

The family members wore masks if they were in the same room together, which Marie and Anna said was very weird. They largely tried to stay away from each other in their home and could unmask if they were in their designated area. Marie said her son and daughter were concerned that they should not even go outside in the yard, which Marie said was okay for them to do.

“It was boring, but it wasn’t extremely bad,” Anna said.

“Even the idea that we’re all in the same house together, yet we can’t watch a movie together. We can’t play a game together. We can’t eat a meal together,” Marie described, saying at least during the Safer at Home order in the spring, they could be stuck in their house together.

Anna had to isolate 10 days since her exposure was likely four days before she tested positive. Her father and brother had two weeks of quarantine. Marie had to begin her quarantine once Anna’s was done, so she was quarantined for about four weeks.

Luckily, Anna’s symptoms remained mild. She was able to still attend school virtually. However, Marie said Anna’s mild case feels like a false sense of security knowing others have lost their lives and knowing of friends who have had more severe cases of COVID-19.

“During her illness, she was okay," she said. "I don’t know what the long-term ramifications are going to be. Nobody knows and I think right now that’s the harder part for me, like, is this going to impact her in a year, two years, or five years? We don’t know.”

Marie is also a seventh-grade teacher. She was able to continue teaching her classes remotely during her quarantine.

“I think I’ve worked more at home than I would in a normal school day at least timewise," Marie said. "You know, at school, you get up and walk in between classes, you go out into the hallway, we supervise students. I would just sit and work for hours.”

Her district has students come to class in a hybrid model. She had to get a substitute while she was quarantining who helped to supervise the in-person students, answer student questions, and implement lesson plans.

“It’s a whole new platform a whole new way to teach and to prepare lessons, so everything has to be redone, re-prepared, respun, so that’s what I spend a lot of my time doing,” she explained, adding that she has worked a lot on weekends too. “I just said to my husband, I’m really trying not to, but it feels like a constant cycle of anxiety of not having things ready. That didn’t work. Oh, I better fix it right now.”

She is very grateful for the teacher workdays her district put into the schedule once a week to accommodate that extra workload.

She said she tries to be available to answer students' questions quickly even after school hours, something she did even before the pandemic, but she said the connection with students remotely is not as easy especially when students do not know her yet.

“I had the names and I knew kids and now I’m going to have to re-learn all of that," She said. "So, I’ve just tried to be good with my communication with students and their parents so they know I’m still around, but it’s not the same as being in person.”

Marie and her family have since returned from their quarantines.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.