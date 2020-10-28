Advertisement

Mink deaths at Taylor County farm up to 3,000

(Photo by: Minden Pictures/AP Images)
(Photo by: Minden Pictures/AP Images)(Frank Lane | AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The death toll at a Taylor County mink farm is now more than 3,000. Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, Division of Animal Health told NewsChannel 7 on Oct. 8, nine mink initially tested positive for the virus.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the dead mink at a Taylor County mink farm have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

Hoffman said the total number of mink at the farm was not available. The name of the farm has not been released.

