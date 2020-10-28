Highway closed due to crash in Wood County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Wood County Highway Z is closed after a crash Tuesday night.

A pickup truck heading north on the highway missed a curve near Ross Trail in Saratoga around 10:30 p.m., according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck went off the road and hit a utility poll. The driver, a 34-year-old Nekoosa woman, was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators say the road will be closed until 7 a.m. on Wednesday but added that could change.

A detour has been posted telling drivers to use Wisconsin Highway 73, Wisconsin Highway 13 and County Road C in Adams County.

