Goodwill sees slow halloween season

While the Halloween season usually makes up for 20% of Goodwill’s annual sales, this year’s business is slow.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

With the pandemic in full swing, stores around the country are seeing less business, and Halloween less trick or treating and costumes in general.

While October has been slow for local Goodwill’s they say their early 25% sale has helped pick things up. While they may be a little behind, Jerry Melvin, the store manager for the Rib Mountain location said he isn’t too worried about any long-term effects.

“With everything going on, you got to be open to making adjustments as you go and that’s something that we have done. We are kind of on par with where the industry is this year. This is probably our first, softer Halloween, in the ten years I’ve been with the organization,” Melvin said.

Melvin said while costume are usually the big seller, Halloween decoration sales have spiked this year compared to others.

“I think now as many people are having parties this year. But decorations have sold very well. I think people still want to decorate their homes and whatnot in the workplace. So that has been really strong,” Melvin said.

Even with slower days, Melvin said he is just happy the store is up and running. He said his favorite part of the holiday is seeing what type of costumes people can put together from both the Halloween section and the rest of the store.

This year’s popular costumes seem to be minions and Joe Exotic from Tiger King.

