First Alert Weather: Warmer temps have arrived

Get ready for warmer temperatures
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are finally breaking out of the pattern of 30s we have been stuck in for quite some time. This is just a friendly reminder that over the last few weeks, the average high temperature was in the 50s. We have been around 20 degrees below average for some time, but we are expecting warmer temperatures to finally break through today.

Expect 40s by this afternoon. Our northern communities will likely see more cloud cover overall, but most areas will see partly cloudy skies for most of the day today. Temperatures will still remain around 5 degrees below average, but it will feel nice outside. Most areas look to stay dry as well, but there is a chance to see an isolated shower in Iron, Ashland and Vilas counties.

Generally dry conditions look to linger for quite some time. Some of the nicest days we are looking at look to fall on Saturday and next Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine are expected for both and thankfully, Saturday is Halloween and next Tuesday is election day! Both of those days look to feature upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon.

