Finance committee approves to disperse 75% of room tax grants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau finance committee unanimously voted to disperse about $208,000 from the room tax to local organizations that help bring visitors to the area.

The room tax is an 8% charge on motel and other similar rooms. The city usually gives out an amount of $431,973 to organizations, like the Leigh Yawkey Woodson museum, and the Grand Theater. The Finance Committee decided on Tuesday they would disperse 75% of the money now, and give out the balance at years end.

Wausau Finance Director MaryAnne Groat says the city is expecting to lose 46% of what they usually make from the tax because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the significant loses, the City of Wausau is still expecting to bring in their $431,000 goal.

“We delayed displacement of any room tax dollars. So now we’re getting close to year’s end and it looks like the city would retain enough room tax to meet the amount we would be able to retain,” Groat said.

Usually any money that goes beyond the $431,000 amount would go to the Visitor Convention Bureau. But committee members don’t believe they will receive much more than the $431,000 amount.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.