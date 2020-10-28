Advertisement

Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Mookie Betts scored the go-ahead run and later hit a home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series title since 1988 with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6. Betts scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on an infield grounder by Corey Seager, who got his 20th RBI this postseason. Betts then homered leading off the eighth.

The Dodgers had played over 5,000 regular-season games and were in their 114th postseason game since their last World Series title. LA had lost in the World Series two of the previous three seasons, including 2018 when Betts was with the Boston Red Sox.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pushed across two runs after Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash pulled a dominant Blake Snell in the sixth inning, taking a 2-1 lead over the Rays in Game 6 of the World Series

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

