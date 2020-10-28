Advertisement

Data shows Wisconsin flu cases are at record low, no deaths yet reported

Courtesy: MGN Online
Courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state’s Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report shows there have been zero flu deaths this season. However, there have been 249 deaths linked to pneumonia.

Local and state health leaders have previously said the measures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, would also help with influenza.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN COVID-19 AND INFLUENZA

DHS' latest data show five confirmed cases of influenza were recorded this season. They state that is significantly lower than the number of cases reported during this same time period in previous years.

Addtionally, as of the week ending Oct. 17, the percent of individuals who have received at least one influenza vaccine in Wisconsin is over 7% higher than this time last year.

CLICK HERE to view the report.

Last year, nationally, an estimated 22,000 people died from the flu.

