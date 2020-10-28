Advertisement

Clark County Sheriff’s Department seeks info about dog abuse case

Dog found with zip-ties on legs
Dog found with zip-ties on legs(Clark County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help solving an animal abuse report. Investigators said Monday afternoon a dog was found next to the bridge on Pine Road west of Birch Avenue in Thorp with its front legs zip-tied together.

Deputies said it caused severe lacerations to the dog’s legs. They say the dog appeared weak and skinny and was taken to an animal rescue representative for further care.

If you have any information call the Clark County Sheriffs Office at 715-743-3157

