2M Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 2 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since testing began in February. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Wisconsin’s population was 5,822,000 in 2019. That means roughly 34.4% of the state has been tested at least once for the virus.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 3,815 new COVID cases and 45 additional deaths. Wisconsin is averaging 3,919 new coronavirus cases every day in the last seven reports. That’s a decrease from Tuesday’s seven-day new case average of 3,975. As of Tuesday, the positivity rate including multiple tests of the same people is now at 14.0%.

Statewide, 1,385 people are hospitalized. Of them, 339 are in the ICU. Those numbers include the 174 new hospitalizations announced Wednesday.

