World Championship Cheese Contest postponed until 2022

Contest leadership concluded that it would be best to wait until March 1-3, 2022
(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World Championship Cheese Contest that was originally planned for February in Madison has been postponed until 2022 due to welfare concerns.

Contest Chief Judge Jim Mueller said the contest leadership evaluated their options for the event and interviewed judges and companies that support the contest. They eventually concluded that it would be best to wait until March 1-3, 2022 at the Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison to protect the welfare of judges, attendees and volunteers, according to a news release.

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association will be holding free online programs in the first week of March 2021 to promote cheese making and celebrate the industry in the contest’s 60-year history.

In addition to the World Championship Cheese Contest, the United States Championship Cheese Contest will follow it on February 21-22, 2023.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

