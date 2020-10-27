WisDOT closing long-range transportation survey Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants to know what people think the agency should prioritize over the next 30 years.

The department currently has a survey open asking for public input on its “Connect 2050” long-range transportation plan. It closes Saturday.

WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said about 1,800 people had taken the survey as of Monday afternoon.

The state wants feedback on six key areas including economic vitality, safety and security, quality of life and natural environment, system integration and connectivity, system management and funding and project costs.

“It’s a planning process for the next 30 years that will help guide the department whether it’s how we go about our ports, our airports, our rail, our local roads, our interstates and our sidewalks," Thompson said. "It’s really trying to look at a comprehensive plan for how those things can fit together.”

Once the survey closes, WisDOT will create a preliminary plan before opening another survey for public comment.

“Once we have that preliminary plan, in the spring we’ll go out again and we’ll ask the public to look at it, tell us what they think, provide us more input and then we’re going to use that to, hopefully next summer, actually adopt our 30-year plan," Thompson said.

People can take the survey at Connect2050Survey.com.

