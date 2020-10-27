Advertisement

Wausau schools prepare for in-person classes

How schools are feeling just one week before students return to the classroom
Around 51 percent of students will be returning to in-person learning, Grant Elementary principal Colleen Berkhahm says.
Around 51 percent of students will be returning to in-person learning, Grant Elementary principal Colleen Berkhahm says.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In just one week, classes will be moving from online to in-person learning next Monday for Wausau schools. That creates challenges at all levels of school.

Students close together in a classroom will happen for a while.

“There’s so much that goes into it, it’s been a long four to five months,” Rob Phelps, the principal at Horace Mann Middle School, said.

But months of preparing schools to return to in-person learning have just one more week of preparation.

"How do we keep our students safe, how do we keep our staff safe,” Phelps explained.

“Ensuring safety for students and staff is our main priority,” said Colleen Berkhahm, the principal at Grant Elementary.

At the elementary level, limiting capacity in classes was a difficult task. But what that capacity number is can change.

It’s going to vary from building to building. Because dimensionally, even within my building, rooms can vary by square footage,” Berkhahm explained.

Some students were moved to different teachers. In a virtual setting, there were many more students in classes. Within a classroom, that number had to drop.

Letters would’ve gone out at the elementary buildings letting them know what the new teacher assignment was,” Berkhahm said.

Lunches are staggered in times, the path each student takes to lunch is different, and outside markers will be placed to remind students of social distancing.

It’s going to be stretch your hands out as far as you can and take one more step,” Berkhahm said.

At the middle school, students move around more. Cleaning often will be a priority when students leave a room.

"During that time, that classroom will be sanitized and cleaned ready for that next group,” Phelps said.

Capacities weren’t as much of an issue at Horace Mann, as about 40 percent of students will remain virtual, but no lockers will be used.

"They will be taking their jackets with them, they’ll be taking their backpacks with all their resources with them throughout the day,” Phelps explained.

Furniture also had to be removed from classrooms.

“One of our classrooms is just full of tables right now."

Both are prepared to adjust to unexpected complications that come up as students return to classrooms.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$9,700 gift helps Marathon County caregivers with child trauma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Childcare providers around Marathon County are getting the opportunity to be trained to help kids facing anxiety and uncertainty sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

High court won’t extend Wisconsin’s absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court is siding with Republicans to prevent Wisconsin from counting mailed ballots that are received after Election Day.

News

Badger Give Back Blood Drive aims to collect plasma from students who recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
The drive aims to collect convalescent plasma from students who have recovered from COVID-19.

Investigation

Critical care doctors share experiences of caring for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
Faces of COVID-19

Latest News

News

Wausau School District prepares for in-person classes for first time since March

Updated: 3 hours ago
In-person classes in Wausau schools are scheduled to begin Monday, November 2

News

Child care providers in Marathon Co. receiving training to help children cope with trauma

Updated: 3 hours ago
Training is paid for by a grant from the BA Esther Greenheck Foundation

News

Marathon Co. Jail on lockdown due to COVID-19 spread in cell block

Updated: 4 hours ago
15 inmates in one cell block have tested positive for COVID-19, others are in quarantine awaiting test results

News

New program aims to make insulin affordable

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Many people living with diabetes struggle to afford their insulin.

News

Treatment option may help those with bone marrow disorders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
In the U.S., as many as 170,000 people are living with a group of bone marrow disorders called MDS.

Deep Bench

Options available for diabetics to better afford insulin

Updated: 5 hours ago
More information at insulinaffordability.com