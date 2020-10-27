Thieves steal brand new snowblowers from Colby business
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Colby-Abbotsford Police Department is hoping someone recognizes an SUV parked in front of a business at the time two snowblowers were stolen.
Investigators said the vehicle is an older model red or maroon Ford SUV. The suspect vehicle was pulling a newer aluminum trailer.
They said the person driving this vehicle along with his passenger stole two new Cub Cadet snowblowers from a business in Colby.
If you have any information call the department at 715-223-2313 Ext 1.
