Thieves steal brand new snowblowers from Colby business

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Colby-Abbotsford Police Department is hoping someone recognizes an SUV parked in front of a business at the time two snowblowers were stolen.

Investigators said the vehicle is an older model red or maroon Ford SUV. The suspect vehicle was pulling a newer aluminum trailer.

They said the person driving this vehicle along with his passenger stole two new Cub Cadet snowblowers from a business in Colby.

If you have any information call the department at 715-223-2313 Ext 1.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.