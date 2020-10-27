Advertisement

The College Board: Six easy steps to scholarships for next year without top grades

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Applying to college can be confusing, and too many students don’t get the guidance they need. Students can stay on track with college planning through the College Board Opportunity Scholarships, thanks to a five-year $25 million investment by the College Board.

One million dollars each year will go to students who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) through the College Board Opportunity Scholarships. Completing the FAFSA is the gateway to unlocking student financial aid, and it’s one of the six steps in the College Board Opportunity Scholarships that gives students a chance at a $1,000 scholarship.

Even though next year may feel uncertain because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, completing the FAFSA as early as possible is crucial for all high school seniors, because some aid is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Students who join the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program can head to getfafsahelp.org, where Wyatt – a free, SMS-based chatbot will offer personalized, easy-to-understand guidance through the FAFSA process, 24/7.

The best part is, this is isn’t your typical scholarship program. It doesn’t require an essay or an application, and students don’t have to be at the top of the class. Students have to show that they are willing to work hard to take the necessary steps to get to college.

The key steps are: (1) Build a college list; (2) Practice for the SAT; (3) Improve SAT scores; (4) Strengthen the college list; (5) Complete the FAFSA, the free government form to apply for financial aid; (6) Apply to colleges. Completing each step will earn students a chance for a scholarship ranging from $500 to $2,000; completing five steps will earn them a chance for $40,000 for their college education. Each year, 25 students will win the $40,000 Complete Your Journey scholarship.

Completing specific steps helps clarify the complex college planning process, especially for low-income and first-generation students. Already, more than 850,000 students from all 50 states have joined the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program since it launched in December 2018. The program is open now for the class of 2021, and will open to the class of 2022 in December.

Lacey Allen, Associate Director of Scholarships Strategy at the College Board, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to talk more about the program.

For more information, visit: cb.org/opportunity

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blood donors critically needed

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
There’s always a need for donated blood, but the impact of COVID-19 has created a loss of about 30% of scheduled blood drives compared to 2019 and now people are less likely to make their way to blood centers to donate, which is impacting those who are in need of blood to survive.

News

Stevens Point School District plans to go all virtual for 3 weeks as preventative measure

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The E-Learning period for all students will run between Thanksgiving and Winter Break

News

Helpful information for veterans to maximize their 2021 Medicare benefits

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
The Director of the Veterans Channel for Humana shared information to help eligible individuals, including veterans, choose the Medicare Advantage plan that best suits their health needs in the coming year.

News

College Board Opportunity Scholarships program helps students plan ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
More info at cb.org/opportunity

Latest News

Deep Bench

Benefits available for veterans when making Medicare open enrollment choices

Updated: 1 hour ago
Veterans making Medicare open enrollment choices are afforded extra benefits

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: Post-transplant care during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Blood donations urgently needed because of shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
Blood supplies are about 30% less than needed during the pandemic

News

King Veteran Home reports 71 active COVID cases among members and staff

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
King Veteran Home in Waupaca County is reporting 71 active cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 42 are members and 29 are employees.

News

Granite Peak hopes to open by Nov. 20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Granite Peak Ski hill is hoping to be open by Nov. 20. The ski hill started making snow Monday night.

News

World Championship Cheese Contest postponed until 2022

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The World Championship Cheese Contest that was originally planned for February in Madison has been postponed until 2022 due to welfare concerns.