Stratford postpones next two football contests

Stratford Tigers
Stratford Tigers
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford football has postponed its next two games in order to quarantine.

“We are following the direction of Marathon County to quarantine our football team,” said Stratford athletic director Travis Grubbs.

Stratford was set to play Shiocton this Friday and Nekoosa on Nov. 6. Grubbs said that he is unsure if the games will be made up at this time.

The Tigers sit in second place in the CWC-Large.

