Stevens Point to make changes to Flexible E-Learning

Stevens Point Area Public School District(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At the October 26 Stevens Point Area School Board meeting, district administrators presented an operations update that included several strategic changes to the existing instruction delivery model. Namely, a three week E-Learning period for all students between Thanksgiving and Winter Break.

The three-week E-Learning period is being introduced to limit unexpected short and long-term closures heading into cold and flu season, allow teachers to focus on one form of instruction and allow the District to restructure Flexible E-Learning for students who wish to remain online for the remainder of the school year.

“When we implemented our plan to reopen schools, we didn’t have a crystal ball. We were not sure how long we would be able to sustain in-person learning,  how many students would want to remain in the flexible E-Learning option, or the burden operating the two models in tandem would place on our teaching staff,” said Cory Hirsbrunner, Assistant Superintendent and Director of Elementary Education. “We’ve been fortunate to have families and staff take safety protocols seriously which has allowed, with the exception of the Roosevelt Elementary two-week move to E-Learning, the District to keep our doors open for in-person learning.”

Hirsbrunner went on to say that while in-person learning is going well, Flexible E-Learners wishing to remain online for the remainder of the school year require dedicated staff. This will be achieved by collapsing smaller sections at the elementary level and moving secondary students who apply to the Online Learning Center, an existing District program.

To reduce the burden a three-week E-Learning period will place on families, the District is working with local partners to establish Homework Learning Centers to assist with both learning activities and childcare needs. “We know this not ideal, however, we believe this small pivot in how we are delivering instruction in the long term will improve student engagement and learning.”

An online information meeting is scheduled for District families on Thursday, October 29 at 6:00 p.m. More information regarding the operational plan adjustments is available at the District website, www.PointSchools.net.

Information shared with parents including the presentation is available at:

https://www.pointschools.net/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=18023&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=12968&PageID=1

