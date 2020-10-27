Advertisement

REPORT: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska in danger

Following a 52-17 loss to Ohio State in its season opener, Nebraska is looking forward to a Week 2 match-up against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Following a 52-17 loss to Ohio State in its season opener, Nebraska is looking forward to a Week 2 match-up against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.(Brett Baker)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska is close to being canceled.

The same report says that the Badgers are close to the threshold that would force Wisconsin to pause practices and competitions for a minimum of seven days.

The team positivity rate must remain below 5% in order to continue practicing and playing.

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported that redshirt freshman starting quarterback Graham Mertz will have to sit out 21-days due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Any games missed by the Badgers will be considered a no-contest rather than a forfeit.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

Stratford postpones next two football contests

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Stratford football has postponed its next two games in order to quarantine.

Sports

REPORT: Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and according to CBSsports.com, Mertz’s second test confirmed the initial positive.

News

Wausau East wrestlers volunteer to rake yards

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wausau East Side Wrestling Club – WESWC spent the weekend raking more than a dozen yards as part of the United Way’s Make a Difference Day.

Sports

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 4

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld and Reece Van Haaften
Noah Manderfeld and Reece Van Haaften sit down with Wausau tennis players Anika Eder and Katie Meyer, an infectious doubles team that recently made it to state.

Latest News

Sports

UW’s Mertz named Big Ten’s co-offensive player of the week, freshman of the week

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
It didn’t take long for University of Wisconsin’s freshman quarterback to start filling his collegiate trophy shelf.

Sports

Adams torches Texans for another career day

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Davante Adams set a career best in receiving yards with 196, to go along with 13 catches and 2 touchdowns on a day the Houston Texans had no answers for him.

Nfl

The Packers defense contains Deshuan Watson despite missing key players

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Green Bay’s secondary was devastated by injuries. Safety Darnell Savage and corner Kevin King were both out. That gave unproven young players like Henry Black and Vernon Davis a chance to shine.

Sports

REPORT: Mertz tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
Just 48 hours after a dazzling collegiate debut, the Badgers new star QB may be forced to miss an extended period of time.

Nfl

Davante Adams' career-day leads Packers to 35-20 win over the Texans

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Packers were without Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari, Darnell Savage and Kevin King against the Texans, but it was not a problem. Davante Adams had a career-high 196-yards receiving leading Green Bay to the 35-20 win.

Sports

Prep Highlights 10/24

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Saturday’s prep highlights include regional finals in volleyball, Athens winning in their return to the gridiron, and a look at the Division I cross-country sectionals in Chippewa Falls.