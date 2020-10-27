REPORT: Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

MADISON (WSAW) - Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and according to CBSsports.com, Mertz’s second test confirmed the initial positive.

The redshirt freshman quarterback will be required to sit out 21 days per Big Ten protocol.

This comes just a few days after Mertz exploded on to the scene with 248 yards and five touchdowns against Illinois.

Mertz will also have to undergo extensive cardiac testing to investigate any long-term conditions that could arise from COVID-19.

Third-string quarterback Chase Wolf has also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Fourth-string QB Danny Vanden Boom is expected to be the player who starts versus Nebraska.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.