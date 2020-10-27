Police seeking info about weekend vandalism spree in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a weekend vandalism spree. Investigators said the crimes occurred on the north side of Stevens Point early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, three mailboxes vandalized, yard signs were damaged, animal parts were thrown on a vehicle, and a pumpkin was smashed on a vehicle. However, it’s possible other crimes may have occurred.

Police said an image from a home’s surveillance system showed possibly eight people. The image was captured around 3:20 a.m. near Maria Drive and Forest Street.

If you have any information, contact the Stevens Point Police Department.

