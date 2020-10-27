Advertisement

Last week for Farmers to Families food boxes

(WOWT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army is reminding people this is the final week for free food boxes. The Farmers to Families pre-packed food boxes are from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Marathon County residents can pick up the boxes starting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Wausau Salvation Army.

Russ Davis Wholesale distributes the 200 boxes and gallons of milk to The Salvation Army. Residents simply drive up on 2nd Avenue from the North and when directed, drive behind The Salvation Army Social Services building at 202 Callon Street and collect the groceries. Officials remind motorists not to block intersections if they arrive early and park along 2nd Avenue. To date, there have been enough boxes to meet the demand into the mid-afternoon.

The boxes include meat, dairy and produce. There are no income requirements or restrictions other than one box per household.

