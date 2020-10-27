King Veteran Home reports 71 active COVID cases among members and staff

KING, Wis. (WSAW) - King Veteran Home in Waupaca County is reporting 71 active cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 42 are members and 29 are employees.

In an email to subscribers, Tammy Servatius, Commandant writes, “Unfortunately, given the prevalence of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and the high positivity rates of the virus in our surrounding areas, with 429 members and over 700 staff on campus keeping the virus out of our Home has become a battle.”

The email states, since Monday, two members tested positive and two recovered. There were no new staff cases. Three more three were reported.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.