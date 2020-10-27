Advertisement

Helpful information for veterans to maximize their 2021 Medicare benefits

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While it’s important for people with Medicare to research plan options before the December 7 Annual Election Period deadline, our nation’s 9 million veterans over the age of 65 or those who are disabled should be aware of the Medicare Advantage plans that can round out the benefits they may already have through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

For example, the Humana Honor Medicare Advantage Plans may complement the benefits a veteran receives through VA healthcare while also providing beneficiaries with affordable health benefits, wellness programs, and a holistic focus on health and well-being. It’s important that anyone who is eligible for Medicare, including veterans, research available plan options and leverage available resources, including licensed sales agents.

On Tuesday, Ed Sandrick, Director of the Veterans Channel for Humana, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share information to help eligible individuals, including veterans, choose the Medicare Advantage plan that best suits their health needs in the coming year.

To learn more and to shop for plans, visit: https://www.humana.com/medicare/veterans-benefits

