Halloween safety tips for trick or treaters and those passing out candy

For Halloween 2020, the Marathon County Health Department is encouraging families to get creative and create new traditions.

When it comes to handing out candy, the department said there are many tools you can use to keep your distance. Popular ideas right now are reaching tools, and homemade candy shoots.

No matter what you do, they say to have the same person pass out the candy every time. Keep that person masked and sanitized to limit even more exposure in the house.

If you want to participate but don’t want to make any contact, they suggest just placing your bowl of candy on the doorstep.

“Make sure you’re wearing those face coverings. Continue to do what you need to do to protect yourself because we want to make this a memorable holiday, and 2020 is memorable enough. We don’t want Halloween to have that bad taste,” Melissa Moore with the Health Department said.

Trick or treaters should also be taking precautions this year. Even though outside, the department still encourages everyone to wear a mask. Trick or treaters should apply hand sanitizer throughout the night and try not to congregate with other groups on doorsteps or sidewalks.

“We saw being outside doesn’t necessarily make it a no-risk activity. Anytime we’re in contact with individuals outside of our house, we potentially come in contact with the virus, so it’s still important to be diligent and do the things we need to do to protect ourselves,” Moore explained.

They also suggest leaving your candy to sit for a day before eating for sanitation purposes.

If you don’t feel like going out, the health department suggests having a Halloween party with your family at home. Hiding candy around the house like an Easter egg hunt can be a great alternative to trick or treating with just as much reward.

They also suggest posting costumes online for a virtual costume contest.

“You know, I think 2020 has shown that sometimes we need to look at our traditions differently, and now is maybe the time to try on a new tradition this year that would help reduce that risk of coming in contact with the virus,” Moore said.

Overall the department said the most important thing is that those who are feeling sick stay home and keep their porch lights off.

