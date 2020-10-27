First Alert Weather: Sunshine and cool temps

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We saw sunshine yesterday, and with temps falling overnight, we are off to a cold start on our Tuesday morning. Most areas are in the teens and low 20s this morning. This is a drop from yesterday, so it would be a great idea to have an extra layer on this morning, especially if you are planning on spending plenty of time outdoors this morning.

With plenty of sunshine and a southwesterly breeze, we will still see temperatures rising into the low to mid 30s by this afternoon. More cloud cover moves into the area tonight, and that will actually help our case over the next few days. The cloud cover tonight will help to act as a blanket, keeping overnight lows a bit warmer than what we have seen. Tomorrow morning, we are expecting to start around 5-10 degrees warmer than today, that will allow us to warm back into the mid 40s by tomorrow afternoon.

We stay with the 40s for much of the next week, and the Halloween forecast looks great as well. Halloween will likely bring the warmest temperatures of the week with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

There are minimal chances for rain and snow showers over the next week, and the election day forecast also looks dry as of right now. Stay tuned for any changes to the forecast.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.