DHS reports 64 dead, 5K new COVID-19 cases

CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS(KWQC)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. In a media call Tuesday afternoon, DHS also reported 64 new COVID-19 deaths. It’s the largest one-day death toll in Wisconsin to date.

In a call with media Tuesday, a frustrated sounding Gov. Tony Evers urged people to take COVID-19 seriously by limiting their inner circles and avoid public gatherings. He said people need to stop with the mentality that it ‘won’t happen to them'.

He and DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Wisconsin is in a ‘crisis’ situation.

This story is still developing.

