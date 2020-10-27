Advertisement

Developer drops plans for large wind farm in Green County

(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) — The developer of a controversial wind farm in Green County has scrapped plans for the project.

EDF Renewables had planned to build 24 turbines in the town of Jefferson near the Illinois border. The wind farm, one of only a handful under of development in Wisconsin, would have been the sixth-largest in the state, with a capacity of 65 megawatts.

Participating landowners have received letters notifying them that EDF Renewables was terminating its lease agreements. The developer did not say why.

“Unfortunately, the nature of development doesn’t always cooperate, and the project is no longer viable,” EDF executive Sandi Briner said. “Therefore, we felt it was best to release the lease and agreements associated with this wind project in order to facilitate the pursuit of future opportunities to continue the development of their land.”

The project was expected to generate about $250,000 a year in tax revenue for the town and county in addition to some $300,000 a year in rent for participating landowners, the State Journal reported.

It also generated opposition from some residents who feared it would affect property values and health.

In June, the Public Service Commission denied a request to stop the project.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CoVantage working to refund duplicate transactions and fees for members

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
CoVantage Credit Union is working with its members to refund duplicate transactions and fees that were erroneously processed over the weekend.

News

Last week for Farmers to Families food boxes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Salvation Army is reminding people this is the final week for free food boxes. The Farmers to Families pre-packed food boxes are from the United States Department of Agriculture.

News

Halloween Safety For Handing Out Candy

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Wausau schools prepare for in-person classes

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Race for the 24th Senate District

Updated: 9 hours ago

Politics

Preview for the 24th Senate District: Sen. Testin and Piotrowski

Updated: 9 hours ago
A preview for the Senate race between Paul Piotrowski and Senator Pat Testin.

News

Milton woman designs bras for others with breast cancer

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
A 33-year-old breast cancer survivor is hoping to support other women facing the same battle she once did.Lina Owen, of Milton, is designing her own line of bras. They are specifically made for mastectomy and reconstruction recovery.

News

Wausau schools prepare for in-person classes to begin Nov. 2

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
In just one week, classes will be moving from online to in-person learning next Monday for Wausau schools. That creates challenges at all levels of school.

News

$9,700 gift helps Marathon County caregivers with child trauma

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Childcare providers around Marathon County are getting the opportunity to be trained to help kids facing anxiety and uncertainty sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

High court won’t extend Wisconsin’s absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court is siding with Republicans to prevent Wisconsin from counting mailed ballots that are received after Election Day.