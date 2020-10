ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - CoVantage Credit Union is working with its members to refund duplicate transactions and fees that were erroneously processed over the weekend.

A message on the credit unions Facebook page Monday read:

Credit and debit card transactions made on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 were processed several times in... Posted by CoVantage Credit Union on Monday, October 26, 2020

