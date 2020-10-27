Advertisement

Clerks prepare to count absentee ballots on election night as early turnout soars

By Stella Porter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Early voting is shattering records and giving clerks' offices an idea of what to expect on election night.

Almost half of registered voters in Wausau have cast their ballots already with absentee voting by mail and in person, and Wausau’s city clerk is looking ahead to election night when all those absentee ballots are counted.

“I think people are taking advantage of the smaller amount of people that are in a building at one time to cast their ballot,” said Wausau Clerk Leslie Kremer.

Wausau clerk Leslie Kremer is preparing her army of 25 workers for a busy election night. More absentee turnout means more counting.

“It’s central count, so all of those absentee ballots will be counted here at City Hall. We have 4 counting machines, and we’ll be counting the ballots all the way. If we have to do it into the night, we’ll be counting the ballots until we are done,” she said.

High turnout is typical for a presidential election.

“In 2016 the total voter turnout, meaning absentee and election day was 86%,” she said.

They’re expecting even higher this year. So far 44% of registered voters in Wausau have voted absentee in person and by mail. 83% of ballots requested have been returned. 450 people voted by drive-thru last weekend in Wausau. In Weston, similar numbers—about 82% of absentee ballots are back.

“Because we have so many voting by absentee, it is more of a process to process those because we have to obviously do all of the documentation, but then open each one of those envelopes and process that ballot on election day,” she said.

Makenzie Yach and her mom are voting early at Wausau City Hall Tuesday. Makenzie turned 18 this year and is voting for the first time.

“Excited and nervous. I feel like politics have been kind of wild this year,” she said.

She’s noticed her friends excited about voting too.

“The majority of my close friends are definitely like, ‘We want to vote.’ And so I’m excited that they’re actually wanting to vote,” she said.

She decided to show up in person to cast her ballot, to make sure it got in on time.

For those choosing to go on Nov. 3, Kremer says, prepare to wait and bundle up.

“We have to practice social distancing. So only a certain amount of voters will be allowed in the polling location at a time, so if you come at a busy time, dress warm, have patience because you’re going to have to wait until we can allow you in,” she said.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for regular and overseas voters is Oct. 29 at 5pm. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for indefinitely confined and military voters not on active duty is Oct. 30 at 5pm.

You can vote early in person until Nov. 1 or until your clerk’s office closes for the week. In Wausau, that means Friday at 5pm is your last chance to register and vote before Nov. 3. You can return absentee ballots at your polling place or in the clerk’s drop box until 8pm on election night.

