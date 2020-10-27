Blood donors critically needed

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The supply of blood in the United States has seen a significant drop because of the pandemic, and now blood centers are asking you to make an appointment to donate now.

There’s always a need for donated blood, but the impact of COVID-19 has created a loss of about 30% of scheduled blood drives compared to 2019 and now people are less likely to make their way to blood centers to donate, which is impacting those who are in need of blood to survive.

“We are not able to have the blood drives that we typically do have at businesses and schools that either have employees working from home, school is closed, things like that, so there is a lot of mobile drives that we are unable to hold,” Administrative Director at the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin Emily Jolin said.

In this time of the pandemic and with people quarantining, many are just staying home.

Only about 5% of the eligible population donates blood.

“It constantly has to be replenished, we always want to have a ready supply, things like that, it takes a couple days once you collect a donor to have that on the shelf and ready to go,” Jolin said.

Jolin said normally there are 4-5 blood drives each week, but now it’s down to just one or two.

But COVID-19 isn’t stopping 40-year-old donor Michael Otten from helping others out.

“I think this is really a time where they should really consider giving because people need blood donations for various medical issues that they have,” Otten said.

Otten has given blood over 100 times, and blood centers are now looking for newer and younger people’s blood to add to the supply.

With the shortage, Jolin fears it could lead to a much bigger problem if people don’t step up soon.

“You never want to get to that point where you have to say 'OK we have to save the blood for something like this and this group is not going to get transfused if it ever comes to a critical, critical shortage,” Jolin said.

As for Otten, helping others out never felt, and tasted, so good.

“It doesn’t hurt and after you’re done, they recognize you with something to drink and maybe some cookies so, that’s not bad,” Otten said.

All blood types are needed during this time and for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, they must wait at least two weeks after their last symptom to donate.

Information on how to donate can be found on the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin’s website.

