Amherst man arrested in father’s death

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - A 44-year-old man is in custody in the Portage County Jail after investigators said he is the suspect in his father’s death.

According to a news release, around noon Monday, dispatch received a report of an incident on Fountain Grove Road in Amherst. Upon arrival, deputies said Daniel Sullivan, 76, was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle driven by his son, Daniel Sullivan Jr., 44.

Investigators said Sullivan Jr. intentionally struck his father with the vehicle. He’s currently in custody at the Portage County Jail. Authorities are recommending he be charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

He’s expected to be formally charged Wednesday.

