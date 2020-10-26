WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 4

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Noah Manderfeld and Reece Van Haaften sit down with Wausau tennis players Anika Eder and Katie Meyer, an infectious doubles team that recently made it to state.

We dig into all the important topics, like Katie’s sunglasses and siblings. Anika and Katie also describe what make’s their partnership work, and talk about the one class they together in that allowed them to build a bond.

