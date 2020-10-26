Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 4

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld and Reece Van Haaften
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Noah Manderfeld and Reece Van Haaften sit down with Wausau tennis players Anika Eder and Katie Meyer, an infectious doubles team that recently made it to state.

We dig into all the important topics, like Katie’s sunglasses and siblings. Anika and Katie also describe what make’s their partnership work, and talk about the one class they together in that allowed them to build a bond.

If you have any ideas for future episodes, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Adams torches Texans for another career day

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Davante Adams set a career best in receiving yards with 196, to go along with 13 catches and 2 touchdowns on a day the Houston Texans had no answers for him.

Nfl

The Packers defense contains Deshuan Watson despite missing key players

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Green Bay’s secondary was devastated by injuries. Safety Darnell Savage and corner Kevin King were both out. That gave unproven young players like Henry Black and Vernon Davis a chance to shine.

Sports

REPORT: Mertz tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Just 48 hours after a dazzling collegiate debut, the Badgers new star QB may be forced to miss an extended period of time.

Nfl

Davante Adams' career-day leads Packers to 35-20 win over the Texans

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Packers were without Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari, Darnell Savage and Kevin King against the Texans, but it was not a problem. Davante Adams had a career-high 196-yards receiving leading Green Bay to the 35-20 win.

Latest News

Sports

Prep Highlights 10/24

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Saturday’s prep highlights include regional finals in volleyball, Athens winning in their return to the gridiron, and a look at the Division I cross-country sectionals in Chippewa Falls.

Mlb

Brewers' Devin Williams named NL Reliever of the Year

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
Major League Baseball announced that Milwaukee Brewers' reliever Devin Williams has been named the National League Reliever of the Year.

Sports

Mertz, No. 14 Wisconsin rout Illinois 45-7 in Big Ten opener

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz gave a star-making performance on the opening night of the Big Ten’s pandemic-delayed season.

Sports

Hilight Zone Week 5

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield and Reece Van Haaften
Our game of the week features D.C. Everest hosting Kaukauna in a top-five showdown. Plus Rhinelander hosts Stratford in a game that came together last minute, and Iola-Scandinavia and Amherst continue their scorching starts to the season.

Hilight Zone

Hilight Zone Week 5: Part 3

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT

Hilight Zone

Hilight Zone Week 5: Part 2

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT