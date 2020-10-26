With 2,883 new COVID cases, Wisconsin surpasses 200K

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 2,883 new COVID-19 cases were added to the state’s total Monday, bringing the overall case total to 201,049.

Of the more than 200,000 people diagnosed with coronavirus since testing began in February, approximately 1 in 20 needed to be hospitalized at some point after testing positive. Monday’s 84 hospital admission brought the overall total to 1,300 patients. Of them, 320 are in intensive care.

With 10 more deaths recorded by DHS on Monday, the total number of people who have now died from complications related to the virus now stands at 1,788, or just under 1% of the total who have tested positive.

Today Wisconsin officially tops 200,000 cases of #COVID19 since the pandemic began. It took us seven and a half months... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday, October 26, 2020

