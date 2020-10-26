Wausau East wrestlers volunteer to rake yards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau East Side Wrestling Club – WESWC spent the weekend raking more than a dozen yards as part of the United Way’s Make a Difference Day.

The group is comprised of students from middle and high school. The wrestlers, with help from their families, raked 14 yards throughout Wausau.

The group also helped rake yards last year.

This past week East youth, middle and high school wrestlers and families helped rake 14 houses throughout Wausau in part with United Way Make a Difference Day. Thank you all! Posted by Wausau East Side Wrestling Club - WESWC on Monday, October 26, 2020

