Wausau East wrestlers volunteer to rake yards
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau East Side Wrestling Club – WESWC spent the weekend raking more than a dozen yards as part of the United Way’s Make a Difference Day.
The group is comprised of students from middle and high school. The wrestlers, with help from their families, raked 14 yards throughout Wausau.
The group also helped rake yards last year.
