Vice President to campaign in Mosinee Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence visits Zanesville, Ohio.
Vice President Mike Pence visits Zanesville, Ohio.(Zach Shrivers)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Vice President Mike Pence will return to Wisconsin on Wednesday. Pence will campaign on behalf of President Donald Trump at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. President Trump held a rally there last month.

Pence is set to hold the “Make America Great Again” rally at 3 p.m. Click here to get tickets. NewsChannel 7 does not have or distribute tickets.

The Central Wisconsin Airport is located at 100 CWA Dr. in Mosinee.

