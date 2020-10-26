Trump Administration to send 1.7 million COVID antigen tests to Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 1,750,000 COVID-19 antigen tests to Wisconsin.

According to a news release, the rapid point of care tests, which can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes, will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Tony Evers to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as he deems fit.

The Trump Administration has shipped over 600,000 COVID-19 rapid tests directly to congregate care settings such as Wisconsin nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state. As of Oct. 26 over 1,061,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Wisconsin.

