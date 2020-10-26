Advertisement

Trump Administration to send 1.7 million COVID antigen tests to Wisconsin

(Abbott Labs)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 1,750,000 COVID-19 antigen tests to Wisconsin.

According to a news release, the rapid point of care tests, which can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes, will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Tony Evers to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as he deems fit.

The Trump Administration has shipped over 600,000 COVID-19 rapid tests directly to congregate care settings such as Wisconsin nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state. As of Oct. 26 over 1,061,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New program aims to make insulin affordable

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
Many people living with diabetes struggle to afford their insulin.

News

Treatment option may help those with bone marrow disorders

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
In the U.S., as many as 170,000 people are living with a group of bone marrow disorders called MDS.

Deep Bench

Options available for diabetics to better afford insulin

Updated: 33 minutes ago
More information at insulinaffordability.com

Deep Bench

Challenges of living with MDS and the increased risk of illness

Updated: 44 minutes ago
With MDS the body does not produce enough healthy blood cells and patients are more susceptible to disease

News

Rothschild Police investigating threatening letters sent to Biden supporters

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Some residents say political signs have been stolen as well

Latest News

News

Joe Biden to visit Wisconsin on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be traveling to Wisconsin on Friday.

News

HARIBO to build first North American production facility in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
HARIBO will be building their first production facility in all of North America in Pleasant Prairie, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

News

Milton woman designs bras for others with breast cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
A 33-year-old breast cancer survivor is hoping to support other women facing the same battle she once did.Lina Owen, of Milton, is designing her own line of bras. They are specifically made for mastectomy and reconstruction recovery.

News

With 2,883 new COVID cases, Wisconsin surpasses 200K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 2,883 new COVID-19 cases were added to the states total Monday, brining the overall cases total to 201,049.

News

Police and Fire Commission to Issue State of Emergency due to COVID at Stevens Point Fire Department

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission is set to issue a state of emergency in the wake of confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 within the City’s Fire Department. The declaration will provide Fire Chief Robert Finn with the authority to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure the fire department maintains safe levels of staffing and service for the community.