Treatment option may help those with bone marrow disorders

(WZAW) - In the U.S., as many as 170,000 people are living with a group of bone marrow disorders called myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), in which the body does not produce enough healthy blood cells.

Low blood cell counts in people with MDS are responsible for common symptoms of the disease, including anemia and infections. People with MDS-related anemia often require regular blood transfusions to increase the number of healthy red blood cells in circulation.

Leading up to MDS World Awareness Day on October 25, Dr. Caroline Behler of Pacific Hematology Oncology Associates share more about an FDA-approved treatment option that may help reduce and eliminate frequent blood transfusions on adults living with MDS. Reblozyl® is the first treatment in ten years to treat patients with this condition.

