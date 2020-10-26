St. John Lutheran School teaches students about racial injustice with month long ‘One Race-Human Race’ unit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Each year St. John Lutheran School focuses the entire month of October on a themed unit. The mission is always to create change in the community.

This year the school is focusing on social injustices with their unit named ‘one Race- Human Race’.

Throughout the month the school has worked with their K-8th grade students on topics like the civil war, the civil rights movement, and racial injustices happening all over the world today.

“We can talk about this being somewhat controversial, but then again you know what’s controversial about caring for one another showing love and kindness? And our thought was that through a thematic unit we can address this in our school. If you’re not addressing these things in your school, when do you address it?” Jeff Reiche, the Principal for St. John Lutheran said.

Along with book studies and weekly seminars the students have gotten to learn through reenactions and talk with advocates in the community.

On October the 28th, 2nd-8th grade students will gather at the school for their first-ever ‘Diversity Forum’.

Here students will hear from Marathon County Diversity Affairs Commission and The Multicultural Coalition Group Of Marathon County about injustice in their community.

The school is also looking to put together a multimedia project with students on what they have learned.

Overall, the school just hopes that in having these talks early, their students will have more understanding, compassion, and respect for all members of their community throughout their lives.

“If we don’t expose kids to some of those scenarios early in life, they kind of go through the rest of high school and maybe in college and tech school with some real clouded perceptions, and you know that’s not good. So we’ve got to set the stage here at these early levels,” Reiche said.

