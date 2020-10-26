Rothschild police investigating threatening letter sent to Biden supporters

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rothschild Police Department is investigating a threatening letter that two separate neighbors believe they received because of their support for the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket in the upcoming Presidential Election.

The two neighbors, Rhonda and Don, asked to have their last names left out of the story for security reasons. Each had a letter allegedly delivered to their homes in Rothschild Thursday night.

The typed letter, one that NewsChannel 7 obtained a copy of, includes hateful and racist rhetoric focusing on topics including white-privilege and protests taking place around the country, blaming Rhonda and Don for supporting a side that “seeks only division and destruction.”

The last line of the letter reads: “By placing your public support on your front lawn for the side of destruction and Evil, you have made it easy to identify the enemy and help us prepare for the war that your side keeps pushing.”

“The tone of it was really scary,” explained Rhonda, who says her 83-year-old mother was the first to open and read the letter in question. “It was scary; it was hateful. Basically, telling us we weren’t welcome because of having our Biden sign in the front yard.”

Her next-door neighbor expressed the same amount of shock regarding the letter he received.

“I never expected it would come to this,” Don said. “We have freedom in this country to express our own views.”

This isn’t the first issue the neighbors have dealt with regarding the Biden/Harris signs that are visible in their front yards.

“This is my third Biden sign,” Don explained, referencing a sign that is now reinforced to a tree in his yard because the two others were stolen. “I refuse to take it down.”

Political sign theft is something that Rothschild Police Chief Jeremy Hunt says the department has been dealing a lot with this year, from both Democrats and Republicans.

“From what I see, it hasn’t been specific to any party. It’s been pretty much across the board,” Chief Hunt explained. “Obviously, we want people to have their own beliefs and to be able to express them without fear of having their signs stolen.”

Rhonda agrees, saying whatever side it is that you support, you should be able to do so without fear of retaliation, adding that sign theft actually leads to a bit of self-sabotage.

“We pay for these signs. You make a donation when you get a sign, so the candidate ends up getting more money,” Rhonda said. “It shouldn’t be happening on either side. This is just completely unacceptable in the United States of America.”

As for the threatening letter, Chief Hunt says the investigation is ongoing, but the department believes that the two letters received by Rhonda and Don were the only two in the area.

“The Rothschild Police Department received a report that some residents, and we know for sure that there’s two, hopefully, there isn’t any more than two, have received letters with trying to persuade, and or influence and at this point, it’s under investigation,” Chief Hunt said. “Anything is always possible for charges but at this point, we try to look at it and find the factual basis behind it before we decide what offenses have been committed because there has to be intent in there too.”

As for Rhonda and Don, they say the scare tactics won’t silence their support.

“I’m not easily intimidated and I won’t be intimidated by this,” Rhonda added. “I will take measures to protect myself from people who I think are pretty unhinged, however, this isn’t going to stop me from doing my thing.”

