Police and Fire Commission to Issue State of Emergency due to COVID at Stevens Point Fire Department

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission is set to issue a state of emergency due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the fire department.

According to a news release, the declaration will provide Fire Chief Robert Finn with the authority to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure the fire department maintains safe levels of staffing and service for the community.

“Our firefighters, paramedics, and police officers are part of our community’s first line of defense against this pandemic,” Commission President Gary Wescott stated. “These cases of Covid within our own department show the very real risk these men and women face every day in trying to keep us safe. This virus is taking a toll on the emotional and physical well-being of public safety and health care workers who can’t go a day without worry if they or their families have been exposed,” Wescott added.

The state of emergency resolution to be issued by the Police and Fire Commission allows the Fire Chief to modify established work schedules because members of the department are now in quarantine. It reads in part, “the Commission has determined an emergency exists which requires the fire department to modify its operations and make necessary decisions to ensure proper staffing for the protection of the public.” A full copy of the resolution is attached.

“In these challenging times, this community is incredibly well served by a team of professional firefighters and medics that will rally together to overcome this obstacle,” Wescott said. "We are praying for the quick, safe recovery of our firefighters and are grateful for your service. We are thinking of all who suffer the effects of COVID. We ask the community to please follow CDC guidelines, protect yourself and our community.

The Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission is authorized under Wisconsin State Statutes (Section 62.13) to oversee operations of the Stevens Point Fire Department.

