Advertisement

Organizer: Not enough signatures for Gov. Evers recall effort

A statewide petition is circulating with the hopes of forcing a recall election to remove Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes from office.
A statewide petition is circulating with the hopes of forcing a recall election to remove Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes from office.(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An effort to recall Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has failed, the recall’s organizer told supporters on Monday.

Misty Polewczynski, of Burlington, posted on the “Recall Evers Petition” Facebook page on Monday that not enough signatures were collected. She did not say how close the group came to collecting the nearly 670,000 needed signatures and she did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce that after proofing and what came in over the weekend, we have fallen short,” she posted to the group that has 80,000 followers. “We do not have enough signatures to turn in.”

Tuesday was the deadline for the group to submit the signatures to force a recall election. Polewczynski had said as recently as last week that the group had enough signatures, while also posting on Facebook that she planned to “make up some crap” when interviewed by reporters about the recall effort.

Polewczynski said in the post Monday that no petitions would be submitted, in part to prevent the names of those who signed the petitions from becoming public. She said all petitions collected would be destroyed.

Polewczynski launched the recall effort in August, saying Evers had not done enough in response to the destruction of businesses and arson in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. She also cited other complaints about Evers, including alleging that he was too aggressive in shutting down businesses earlier this year to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Under Wisconsin law, those targeted for a recall can raise unlimited political donations while the recall is active. Evers said he used money raised during the circulation of petitions against him to pay for a six-figure television ad earlier this month faulting President Donald Trump and Wisconsin Republicans over their response to the coronavirus.

Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback had no comment Monday.

In 2012, around 900,000 signatures were collected to force a recall election of then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican. Organizers were angry over Walker’s successful Act 10 law, which effectively ended collective bargaining for most public workers, including teachers. Walker won a recall election in 2012 against Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marathon County Jail to restrict access following number of positive COVID cases among inmates

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Marathon County Jail is confirming a number of inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

2 people out hundreds in eBay, Amazon scams

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says two people are out hundreds of dollars as a result of two separate scams.

News

One Race - Human Race

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

St. John Lutheran School teaches students about racial injustice with month long ‘One Race-Human Race’ unit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Throughout the month the school has worked with their K-8th grade students on topics like the civil war, the civil rights movement, and racial injustices happening all over the world today.

Latest News

News

Tricks To Help Give Treats

Updated: 11 hours ago
Tricks To Help Give Treats

News

Crews Respond To Structure Fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
Crews Respond To Structure Fire

News

Raising Money For A Good Cause

Updated: 11 hours ago
Raising Money For A Good Cause

News

Covid Update 10/25/20

Updated: 11 hours ago
Covid Update 10/25/20

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

Adams torches Texans for another career day

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Davante Adams set a career best in receiving yards with 196, to go along with 13 catches and 2 touchdowns on a day the Houston Texans had no answers for him.