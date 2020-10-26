New program aims to make insulin affordable

(WZAW) - Many people living with diabetes struggle to afford their insulin. In response to this problem, Lilly has launched a nationwide grassroots campaign called Insulin Affordability: Learn. Act. Share. to drive awareness of their insulin affordability solutions and help people better understand the options available through the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center and other programs. This is the most recent effort to drive awareness to available options and encourage people to take action – especially during the Medicare Part D open enrollment period – to lower the amount they pay for their insulin at the pharmacy.

As part of this initiative, they announced that the Lilly Insulin Value Program, which reduces the out-of-pocket cost for Lilly insulins to $35 per monthly prescription, is now an ongoing offering beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, beginning in January 2021, people enrolled in participating Medicare Part D insurance plans will be able to access their insulin for $35 per monthly prescription as part of the Medicare Part D Senior Savings Model. Because it’s important for those selecting a Part D plan during open enrollment (Oct. 15 – Dec. 7) to enroll in the right plan, Lilly is also making online resources available to help with plan selection.

Wade Neucks discusses insulin affordability options and how this initiative can help guide people to the appropriate solution for them based upon their circumstances.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.