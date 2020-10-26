Advertisement

Marathon County Jail to restrict access following number of positive COVID cases among inmates

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Jail is confirming a number of inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Marathon County Jail Administrator Sandra La Du tells NewsChannel 7 16 jail blocks are isolated after one block was affected. Twenty-five people were directly exposed or have COVID-19.

The Facebook post reads," The inmates had been incarcerated for a varied amount of time and were likely exposed by a person who was most recently housed with them, with no symptoms or close contacts."

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Marathon County Health Department to investigate and follow up with those who may have been in contact with these inmates during their infectious period.

The jail will be restricting all inmate movement, and visitor access until Nov. 9.

La Du said jail staff has hospital-grade PPE.

For immediate release: October 26, 2020 10:15am On Friday, 10/23/2020 the Marathon County Jail was notified by their...

Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Organizer: Not enough signatures for Gov. Evers recall effort

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The organizer of an effort to recall Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says it has failed. Misty Polewczynski posted on the “Recall Evers Petition” Facebook page on Monday that not enough signatures were collected.

News

2 people out hundreds in eBay, Amazon scams

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says two people are out hundreds of dollars as a result of two separate scams.

News

One Race - Human Race

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

St. John Lutheran School teaches students about racial injustice with month long ‘One Race-Human Race’ unit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Throughout the month the school has worked with their K-8th grade students on topics like the civil war, the civil rights movement, and racial injustices happening all over the world today.

Latest News

News

Tricks To Help Give Treats

Updated: 11 hours ago
Tricks To Help Give Treats

News

Crews Respond To Structure Fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
Crews Respond To Structure Fire

News

Raising Money For A Good Cause

Updated: 11 hours ago
Raising Money For A Good Cause

News

Covid Update 10/25/20

Updated: 11 hours ago
Covid Update 10/25/20

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

Adams torches Texans for another career day

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Davante Adams set a career best in receiving yards with 196, to go along with 13 catches and 2 touchdowns on a day the Houston Texans had no answers for him.