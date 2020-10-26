Advertisement

HARIBO to build first North American production facility in Wisconsin

Generic gummy bears photo. Photo: Thomas Rosenau via MGN.
Generic gummy bears photo. Photo: Thomas Rosenau via MGN.(KOLO)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - HARIBO will be building their first production facility in all of North America in Pleasant Prairie, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

“We warmly welcome HARIBO to a long list of family-run enterprises that form the economic backbone of our state, making best-in-class products that reach every corner of the globe,” the governor said.

The company explained that the new factory will amplify their ability to bring their sweet treats to U.S. customers more quickly and efficiently than ever.

The candy company chose Gilbane Building Company in Milwaukee to be be in charge of construction for the building. HARIBO chief financial officer Wes Saber said they will be spending over $300 million on the facility, making it the largest project in their century-old history.

The creation of the facility will provide 385 jobs through phase one of the build, then up to 4,200 “indirect jobs” upon the completion of the factory.

“It’s important to us to be exemplary corporate citizens and give back to the places where we live and work, so we’re proud of the relationships we’ve already built as we become part of the fabric of the community,” Saber continued.

Village of Pleasant Prairie administrator Nathan Thiel said HARIBO is a great partner and will benefit their local economy. “The Village is thrilled with the progress made and is eager to see the facility start to take shape,” he said.

Construction on the factory will begin later this year, though the governor’s office did not give an official date.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New program aims to make insulin affordable

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
Many people living with diabetes struggle to afford their insulin.

News

Treatment option may help those with bone marrow disorders

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
In the U.S., as many as 170,000 people are living with a group of bone marrow disorders called MDS.

Deep Bench

Options available for diabetics to better afford insulin

Updated: 33 minutes ago
More information at insulinaffordability.com

Deep Bench

Challenges of living with MDS and the increased risk of illness

Updated: 44 minutes ago
With MDS the body does not produce enough healthy blood cells and patients are more susceptible to disease

News

Rothschild Police investigating threatening letters sent to Biden supporters

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Some residents say political signs have been stolen as well

Latest News

News

Trump Administration to send 1.7 million COVID antigen tests to Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 1,750,000 COVID-19 antigen tests to Wisconsin.

News

Joe Biden to visit Wisconsin on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be traveling to Wisconsin on Friday.

News

Milton woman designs bras for others with breast cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
A 33-year-old breast cancer survivor is hoping to support other women facing the same battle she once did.Lina Owen, of Milton, is designing her own line of bras. They are specifically made for mastectomy and reconstruction recovery.

News

With 2,883 new COVID cases, Wisconsin surpasses 200K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 2,883 new COVID-19 cases were added to the states total Monday, brining the overall cases total to 201,049.

News

Police and Fire Commission to Issue State of Emergency due to COVID at Stevens Point Fire Department

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission is set to issue a state of emergency in the wake of confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 within the City’s Fire Department. The declaration will provide Fire Chief Robert Finn with the authority to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure the fire department maintains safe levels of staffing and service for the community.