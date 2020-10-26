First Alert Weather: Dry conditions with some sun this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This week looks to stay much nicer than the last 7 days with sunshine returning alongside warmer temperatures.

We are still off to a cold start to the week. Afternoon temperatures today only reach the low to mid 30s. We are also expecting a few lingering flurries this morning. Additional accumulation is not expected this morning, but some areas may have slick roads to start off our Monday morning. With temperatures well below freezing, we need to exercise caution on the roads this morning.

Some sunshine returns this afternoon, and that should help with the slick spots on some roadways.

Temperatures slowly climb back into the 40s and 50s by this weekend, and we are looking to stay dry throughout for most. Halloween looks great right now with upper 40s, low 50s and sunshine expected.

This week looks to stay pretty nice overall.

