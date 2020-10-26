Fire crews responding to structure fire in Wisconsin Rapids
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews in Wood County are responding to a structure fire in Wisconsin Rapids.
Dispatch with the Wood County Sherriff’s Office confirmed to NewsChannel 7 that crews are on the scene of a fire at Daly Avenue.
This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.