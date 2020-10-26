Democrat files to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson in 2022

APPLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2020 election isn’t even over yet and one Democrat has already announced his plans for the next campaign. With just over a week to go before voters head to the polls to pick the president, Outagamie Co. Executive Tom Nelson revealed he will challenge incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson for his seat two years from now.

“Wisconsinites have had enough of Ron Johnson’s embarrassing tenure and I am not going to wait another day,” he said.

In announcing his candidacy, Nelson, who previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly, also pointed to his county’s plight against the coronavirus pandemic and declared there was a lack of leadership coming from Washington.

Nelson explained he chose to do it now because of the looming vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, calling the nomination and confirmation a “power grab” by President Donald Trump and Maj. Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Ron Johnson vowed to vote for Amy Coney Barrett even if he had to do it in a moon suit," Nelson said in a statement. "Instead of doing his job of helping Wisconsin through this crisis, he’s helping Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell push through partisan judges, disregarding Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last wishes.”

With his entry, Nelson is the first person to enter the race officially and the first declare for the 2022 election cycle.

