Ace, the eldery dog needing hospice care, has found a home

ACE... The next Chapter

Earlier this week we told you about our super senior,￼ Ace. Ace was in a very unique situation after recently loosing everything he had ever known. We did what we always do and took care of him until he was healthy enough to try and find a hospice home for him. This great dog, thrived on his medications and has such a strong fight for life in his frail body, we had to try and take this next step not knowing what would happen. To all of our surprise, Ace’s sweet story and life struck a major chord with literally hundreds of people. Our next step was to find the perfect place, as close as possible, for his remaining time, however long that may be. I can tell you, this was not an easy task because so many amazing people reached out to us! But, yesterday, Ace took his first steps to transition to the next stage of his life. This lady is an amazing individual that has years of experience taking on this sort of responsibility. She also lives a relatively short distance from us, making it an easier journey for Ace. In his new home he has other new siblings in various stages of his same circumstances. They all bonded instantly and became the “Super Senior Siblings Pack” With the donations you raised, it will be set aside for a veterinarian appointment/ treatment fund for him. I will continue to post pictures and updates of Ace for you all to follow along with his progress and journey. With this huge outpouring of volunteers, please know that we do get other special needs animals in, and have one now actually. His name is Zane. He is in a similar situation, but has a long life ahead of him. For information on Zane please reach out to me ASAP. I have to put it out there because I believe miracles do happen ♥️ From all of us at the Forest County Humane Society, we can not thank you enough for your love and ongoing support