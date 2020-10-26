Advertisement

Ace, the eldery dog needing hospice care, has found a home

Ace (Forest County Humane Society)
Ace (Forest County Humane Society)(Forest County Humane Society)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Forest County Humane Society says after an overwhelming response for someone to provide ‘hospice care’ for an elderly dog named Ace, he’s found his new home.

The shelter put out a call for Ace last week. His new home was selected.

A post on the organization’s Facebook page Sunday, says in his new home he has other new siblings in various stages of his same circumstances.  “They all bonded instantly and became the 'Super Senior Siblings Pack”.

Donations raised for Ace have been set aside in a fund to provide his needed medical care.

Posted by Forest County Humane Society on Sunday, October 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wausau East wrestlers volunteer to rake yards

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wausau East Side Wrestling Club – WESWC spent the weekend raking more than a dozen yards as part of the United Way’s Make a Difference Day.

News

Vice President to campaign in Mosinee Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Vice President Mike Pence will return to Wisconsin on Wednesday.

News

UW Poll: Biden’s lead in Wisconsin more than doubled since September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
With just over a week to go before Election Day, former vice president Joe Biden widened his lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin.

News

Marathon County Jail to restrict access following number of positive COVID cases among inmates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Marathon County Jail is confirming a number of inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Organizer: Not enough signatures for Gov. Evers recall effort

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The organizer of an effort to recall Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says it has failed. Misty Polewczynski posted on the “Recall Evers Petition” Facebook page on Monday that not enough signatures were collected.

News

2 people out hundreds in eBay, Amazon scams

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says two people are out hundreds of dollars as a result of two separate scams.

News

Democrat files to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson in 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
With his entry, Nelson is the first person to enter the race officially and the first declare for the 2022 election cycle.

News

One Race - Human Race

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

St. John Lutheran School teaches students about racial injustice with month long ‘One Race-Human Race’ unit

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Throughout the month the school has worked with their K-8th grade students on topics like the civil war, the civil rights movement, and racial injustices happening all over the world today.

News

Tricks To Help Give Treats

Updated: 14 hours ago
Tricks To Help Give Treats