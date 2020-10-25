Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids man raises money the polite way

Cole has raised over $30,000 in six years by walking up and asking people at bars and restaurants.
Cole has raised over $30,000 in six years by walking up and asking people at bars and restaurants.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - All it takes is a simple greeting and for Cole Cleworth it’s turned into $30,000 in six years for the Special Olympics.

“Hi, my name is Cole. Will you make a donation,” Cole says when he approaches people at restaurants and bars.

For Cole Cleworth—he doesn’t need a fancy sales pitch.

“He’s outgoing, and he’s very social,” his mom Debi Cleworth said.

It goes back to 6-years ago, when Cole decided to do his first polar plunge.

It was a shocker because you jump in there, we were like. We did a post jump video, should we do it again next year—nope, I don’t think so,” Debi Cleworth explained.

That was hardly the first time. He raised 2,000 that year, but last year, it was nearly 10,000.

“That feels great,” Cole says with a smile.

“It’s mind-blowing. Like I said, you get kind of emotional because like I said, he truly has done so much of that on his own,” Debi says while holding back tears.

A lot of the money is for Cole’s athletes—who he coaches and mentors.

“I help them do their sports and I help them do well," Cole explained.

He’s appreciative of every dime, and takes that into his polar plunges where his fans give the love back.

He shows off his cannon ball, because as his mom says.

“It’s not what we can’t do, it’s what we can do.”

He is currently raising money for the Special Olympics Wisconsin Virtual Run Series. To donate, you can go to his donation page.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

REPORT: Mertz tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Just 48 hours after a dazzling collegiate debut, the Badgers new star QB may be forced to miss an extended period of time.

News

Carpet City Wausau making free socially distanced candy chutes for safe trick-or-treating

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stella Porter
COVID-19 guidelines are not recommending traditional trick-or-treating, so a local carpet store is stepping in to help families social distance.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

7 Things You Need To Know (10-25-20)

Updated: 9 hours ago
7 Things You Need To Know (10-25-20)

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Snow showers developing, staying chilly

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Snow showers are expected this afternoon into this evening. A coating to 1" of accumulation.

News

High School Sports Highlights 10/24/20

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Wautoma XC Headed To State

Updated: 19 hours ago
Wautoma XC Headed To State

News

Covid Update 10/24/20

Updated: 19 hours ago
Covid Update 10/24/20

News

Friends With Wheels

Updated: 19 hours ago
Friends With Wheels

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago