The Packers defense contains Deshuan Watson despite missing key players

HOUSTON (WSAW) - Green Bay’s secondary was devastated by injuries. Safety Darnell Savage and corner Kevin King were both out. That gave unproven young players like Henry Black and Vernon Davis a chance to shine.

“I think the guys that came in, they did very well for what they were asked to do,” said Packers safety Adrian Amos.

The Packers did a solid job of containing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson leads the league with 30 plays of 20 or more yards. Green Bay only gave up three of those.

“They have a lot of speed over there, and I think they’re ranked high in explosive plays as well, so that was our plan to eliminate big plays that they were accustomed to having,” said Amos.

The success limiting those long plays all started with the guys up front preventing Watson from using his legs.

“It’s hard to cover for 5+ seconds,” said Amos. “It’s great when you playing against a guy like that, and you have an even rush from that front four.”

The Packers red zone defense also impressed. Before today’s game, the Packers gave up a touchdown 76% of the time when opponents were in the red zone. This afternoon, Houston only went two-for-four when crossing the Green Bay 20.

“Negative plays are what usually do it in the red zone,” said Amos. “When you can create negative plays, sacks (and) tackles for loss, it makes it a lot harder to get in.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said during his press conference that Green Bay’s defense rose to the occasion and that this team is a resilient group.

